A reliable real estate transaction in Chattogram





Debashis Nirab





One of the major concerns inthe current real estate sector of Bangladesh is a lack of reliabile seller or realtor.There are significant causes behind this situation, includingfraudulent and illegal activities byunauthorized companies and unavailability of property during need. The capital `Dhaka' and the port city `Chattogram' are the two of the most significant urban centers of Bangladesh, and such occurrences are very common there.







To eliminate such insecurities in real estate transactions, technology is acting as a key that is transforming the real estate sector by bringing the necessary solutions that ensure trust and transparency.







Due to the incorporation of technology in the real estate sector, a lot of tasks and transactions have become easier. Till now, only residents of Dhaka had access to this technology; but now, people of Chattogram can also avail such benefits. Because the country's largest real estate marketplace, Bproperty is now operating in Chattogram to deliver transparent and trustworthy real estate services.







It also introduces a new dimension in buying, selling and renting real estate If anyone wants to buy, sell or rent a property in Chattogram, they can check the available thousands of properties anytime and anywhere. Customers of Chattogramdo not need to roam from area to area to find their preferred property. By visiting www.bproperty.com, they can see the visual of the property using a 360-degree virtual tour. This helps customers find their preferred property that matches with their lifestyles and affordability that are located in their desired location.







Bproperty is ensuring one the most significant areas of real estate transactions - which is trust. The organization shares all necessary information about properties without discrimination or shroud so that clients can take the right decision. Once the buyers choose their desired property, Bproperty handles all legal paperwork and takes responsibility for smooth procedures as consumers feel confident.







Starting from legal document vetting to preparing all the necessary documents to handover of the property, Bproperty provides all the necessary support for buying and selling property. For providing these supports, Bproperty has an in-house legal team. It also provides after-sale service. It has both online and offline services to make property transactions convenient, easy and hassle-free.





The writer is a freelancer

