BNP is a party of terrorists: Hasan





Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud has said BNP is a party of terrorists and its Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir is their leader. He came up with the remark while talking to journalists after attending the reunion of Hisab Bigyan Samity (Accounting Association) of Chattogram University at Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh (IEB) in Chattogram on Friday.







Hasan Mahmud, also joint general secretary of the Awami League, said, "We witnessed how BNP hurled petrol bombs on people, set fire on standing truck when its driver was sleeping inside it, hurled bombs on school-going children during the period of 2013, 2014 and 2015."







About Mirza Fakhrul's comment that AL is a terror-based party, Hasan said few days ago BNP carried out terrorist activities in front of the High Court, attacked policemen and vandalized vehicles. Surrounded by terrorists and being leader of them, making such comments by Mirza Fakhrul is the biggest farce with the nation, he added.







"I want to say Mirza Fakhrul that Awami League is against terrorist activities carried out by BNP and their allies," he said. Dr Hasan said the comment made by Mirza Fakhrul about AL is applicable for themselves as "BNP is a party of terrorists and Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir is their leader."





