Delhi Mission pays homage to Syed Muazzem Ali



Former Bangladesh high commissioner to India Ambassador Syed Muazzem Ali was fondly remembered as an astute diplomat, fine human being, a brave freedom fighter and genuine friend of India. The compliments poured in at a remembrance meeting for the late envoy who passed away on December 30 at the Combined Military Hospital in Dhaka, said a press release of Bangladesh High Commission of New Delhi on Friday.





It said the meeting was organized by Bangladesh High Commission, his last post of assignment where he served as Bangladesh's high commissioner for five years overseeing a peak in the Indo-Bangladesh relations, often seen as a golden chapter and a fine example of neighborhood diplomacy.







Former Indian diplomats to Bangladesh, war veterans, friends of Bangladesh, academics, journalists and cultural activists gathered at the mission's Maitree Hall pouring out their hearts in tribute to the iconic late ambassador.





The mourners also joined the grieving members of the mission in placing wreaths at a portrait of Syed Muazzem Ali and several of them spoke in paying homage to him.Acting High Commissioner ATM Rokebul Haque led the tribute and read out an obituary on the outstanding late diplomat of Bangladesh.





Earlier, the officers and staff of the mission held an in-house condolence meeting before the Jumma prayers. Special doa was offered for the late high commissioner after the prayers.





Indian Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale and over 60 ambassadors and diplomats from New Delhi-based foreign embassies signed their tribute in a condolence book opened at the Bangladesh mission for Syed Muazzem Ali for three days (from December 31 to January 2), added the release.





Leave Your Comments