Dhaka city polls will be a farce: Moudud

BNP leader Moudud Ahmed speaking at a program on Friday. -AA





BNP standing committee member Barrister Moudud Ahmed has said the arrangements of the Election Commission (EC) for the Dhaka city polls is a mere eyewash.





He came up with the remark while addressing a discussion arranged by the Jatiyatabadi Tanti Dal at the National Press Club in the city on Friday.





Moudud said, "I'd like say the Dhaka city polls are mere eyewash. You'll see uproars, processions and slogans, but all enthusiasm will be over just two days before the elections,."







"There's an arrest spree and panic is being created while election activities are also going on. These are eyewash. This election is nothing but a farce of democracy," the senior BNP leader said.





Though they know the city polls is a farce, Moudud said their party joined it as it is a democratic political party with huge public support. "If people can cast their votes, the candidates of BNP will defeat the Awami League's aspirants with big margins in the city polls. We also know the government won't let it happen.





That's why this election is eyewash," he said. The BNP leader also said the government will again prove through the city polls that democracy has been destroyed.

