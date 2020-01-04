BD mission in Australia issues advisory on bushfire





Fearing Australian bushfire which killed nearly 20 people, the Bangladesh High Commission in Canberra has issued an advisory asking the expatriates to contact and support each other.





In a Facebook post on Friday, the mission said, "Dear Members of Bangladesh Community in Australia, severe fire conditions have been continuing across Australia. Residents in North Eastern Victoria and South eastern NSW are in extreme danger. State of disaster has been declared in Victoria and forceful evacuation has been started. State of emergency has also been declared in NSW. A latest map of fire and road conditions is attached.





Deteriorating weather pattern is forecast for tomorrow, Saturday with temperature to soar more than 42?C with strong wind. Huge swathe of smoke and ash continues to cover the sky of Canberra. The air quality in the city is nine times more than it considers hazardous. The ACT government has declared state of alert to prepare for bushfire risk.





In this unprecedented uncontrolled bushfire situation, all are advised to be patient and evacuate the specific fire affected regions if so advised by local authorities. Princes Highway is reopened and people can leave the bushfire affected areas towards Sydney. For residents in other areas, please stay alert and check the bushfire alert levels, know your risks and be prepared.







The list of emergency radio broadcasters in NSW and Victoria is available at: NSW : https://www.ses.nsw.gov.au/local-re…/…/local-radio-stations/ Victoria : https://www.emv.vic.gov.au/…/official-emergency-broadcaster…



"We urge Bangladesh community in Australia to establish community contact and networking and support each other at this trying moment," it said.







A pool of doctors in ACT has agreed to render general advice (not consult) through phone and messages. Please feel free to text or call them if you have smoke related health queries-





Dr Hasibul (0422253776), Dr Shatila (0469982995), Dr Syeda Tausif (0411535097), Dr Shaikh Wahab (0413161318, preferred text), Dr Mosharaf Hossain (0434727831), Dr Abul Hossain Syed (0403270277), Dr Saidul Ansary (0403110659);





Communities in other cities and regions may emulate this kind of commendable initiative.





The officials of Bangladesh High Commission are available for any emergency contact at 0416285069, 0410616803, 0476025032 and bushfireemergencybdhc@gmail.com.





