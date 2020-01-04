Two killed in 'shootouts'





Two people were killed in separate gunfights with the law enforcers in Chattogram and Satkhira. The deceased were identified as Md Emdad, 38, of Sher Shah area in the port city, and Zakir Hossain Gazi, 38, of Matiadanga village of Satkhira Sadar upazila.







In Chattogram: A team of police on information raided Majhir Ghona area to arrest Emdad as he was accused of a case filed with Bayezid Bostami Police Station over killing hawkers' leader Md Ripon on December 31.





Murder suspect Emdad was arrested from his house on Thursday night, said Bayazid Police Station chief Priton Sarkar. On information provided by him, police conducted a raid in Majher Ghona area with Emdad in tow to recover weapons, he said.





When police reached the area, the traffickers opened fire, forcing the law enforcers to retaliate. At one point, the criminals fled the area and a bullet-ridden body of Emdad was found on the spot. Emdad was subsequently rushed to Chattogram Medical College Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared him dead, said Poritran.





In Satkhira: A suspected criminal was killed in a gunfight with police at Mariadanga in Sadar upazila of the district early Friday. The deceased is Zakir Hossain, 40, son of Kawsar Ali, of Sadar upazila. Md Mizanur Rahman, inspector, Satkhira Zila Police, said police arrested Kawsar two days earlier and conducted a drive along with him to recover arms on Thursday midnight in the area.







As soon as the police team reached there, associates of Zakir fired at police, forcing them to fire back in self defence, Rahman said.Police recovered Zakir's body from the spot and sent it to Satkhira Sadar Hospital morgue, he added.





