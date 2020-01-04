72nd founding anniversary of Chhatra League today



Today is the 72nd founding anniversary of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), the student wing of the ruling Awami League.The largest student organization having glorious heritage of struggle and success, the BCL came into being on January 4 in 1948 at the instruction of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman with a view to attaining the country's independence.





BCL central leaders greeted all on the occasion of the organization's 72nd founding anniversary.Marking the anniversary, the BCL has taken three-day programs and set to celebrate colorfully.





The day's programmes will include hoisting national and party flags at party offices at 6.30 am, placing of wreath at the portrait of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Dhanmondi road-32 at 7.00 am, cutting of cake at 8.00am at Dhaka University Curzon Hall,Marking the anniversary, BCL has arranged a reunion program at 2:30 pm at Suhrawardi Uddan today.







Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is likely to be present at the reunion as the chief guest. A voluntary blood donation campaign will be held on January 6 at 10.00am at Bottola besides Aparajeya Bangla in Dhaka University and educational materials would be distributed among students on January 7 at 10.00am.







Besides, winter clothes will be distributed among the destitutes at 4 pm on January 7 in front of Swoparjito Swadhinata Sculpture at Dhaka University. The BCL has been leading all democratic and progressive movements in the country since its foundation in 1948. This organization attained victory in all struggles in exchange of great sacrifices.





---BSS





