'Media's help needed to ensure good governance'





Planning Minister MA Mannan on Friday said the government's goal is to ensure good governance in Bangladesh with the assistance of the media. He came up with the remarks at a biannual general meeting and election of Development Journalist Forum of Bangladesh (DJFB) at NEC conference room-1 in the city, reports UNB. "[Bangladesh's] media was once run by NGOs but the situation has now changed.





We're being benefited by journalists' works in various ways. So we want to allow journalists to work smoothly," he said, promising to provide necessary facilities to this end.Mannan thanked the members of DJFB for forming a forum."We'll provide a room for journalists at Planning Ministry so that you (journalists) can work easily," he said.





