'Khaleda's existence a threat for govt'





BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi has said the existence of imprisoned Khaleda Zia is risky and dangerous for the present governemt. He came up with the remark while addressing a press conference at BNP's Nayapaltan central office in the city on Friday.





Rizvi said, "The existence of Khaleda Zia is risky and dangerous for the govenrment as she is the most popular leader in the country and uncompromising in question of democracy. After the farcical general election, the aggressive intolerance to Begum Khaleda Zia has intensified."







"Relatives are being denied to meet Khaleda Zia. It is an utter demonstration of a authoritarian regime. The government has snatched away Khaleda Zia's rights to get justice," he further said.The senior BNP leader termed the cruel behavior toward Begum Khaleda Zia as 'violation of international laws'.









