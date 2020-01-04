AL pays tributes to Syed Ashraf

Flanked by party leaders and activists, AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader paid tributes to Syed Ashraful Islam by placing a wreath at his grave in city's Banani on Friday on behalf of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. -AA





Bangladesh Awami League (AL), its front and associate organizations paid rich tributes to former AL General Secretary Syed Ashraful Islam by placing wreaths at his grave at Banani in the city on Friday morning marking his first death anniversary.





At first, AL General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader paid glowing tributes to Syed Ashraf, a son of Bangabandhu's close associate Syed Nazrul Islam, by placing a wreath at his grave on behalf of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, also the president of Bangladesh Awami League.Flanked by senior leaders of the party, Quader also placed another wreath on behalf of AL at the grave of Ashraf on the occasion.





Party's Joint General Secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif, Cultural Affairs Secretary Asim Kumar Ukil, Information and Research Secretary Dr Selim Mahmud, Education and Human Resources Secretary Shamsun Nahar Chapa, Agriculture and Cooperative Affairs Secretary Faridunnahar Laili and Central Working Committee members Riazul Kabir Kawsar and Marufa Akhter Poppy, accompanied the AL General Secretary during the time.





Later, leaders and activists of Dhaka North and South units of AL, Jubo League, Chhatra League, Chechhasebak League, Krishak League, Mohila Awami League, Jubo Mahila League and Syed Ashraf Smrity Parishad placed wreaths separately on the grave of the late AL leader.





During the time, Kishoreganj-1 constituency lawmaker Dr Syeda Zakia Noor, the younger sister of Syed Ashraful Islam, offered Doa seeking divine blessings for eternal peace of the departed soul of her late brother.







