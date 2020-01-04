An organized party is strength for govt: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina addresses the maiden joint meeting of the AL's new central executive and advisory councils at the party's central office at Bangabandhu Avenue in the city on Friday. -PID



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has stressed the need for an organised party to run the government successfully."A government can work successfully when the party is organised," she said in a meeting at the party office on Friday. "This strength is the key to developing the country.







That's why I attach the highest importance to the organisation," Hasina said. The Awami League chief remembered former general secretary Syed Ashraful Islam who died a year ago. Hasina also recalled the struggle of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to ensure the rights of the people and his gruesome assassination.





The goal behind killing Bangabandhu was to "annihilate the Awami League," so that the organisation could never form the government again, she said.



"We have witnessed 19 coups since 1975 in Bangladesh. Thousands of army men were killed. Many Awami League leaders and activists were tortured and jailed. They still bear the marks of torture. They abducted and killed many of us but couldn't destroy the Awami League."





There was a "false propaganda" spread against the Awami League when it came to power in 1996, she said. "Unfortunately, we couldn't protest against it, as there was only one single television channel; the false propaganda was spread through all government newspapers and intelligence agencies and it was tough to confront it."





The Awami League leaders are working hard to reach the ordinary people with the correct history amidst all adversities, Sheikh Hasina said.





"From the grassroots to the leaders and activists- they all maintained the organisation through sacrifice. The history of torture on us can't be described."





"All I can say is that we have attained the trust and support of the people. Today, the people in Bangladesh know that the Awami League brings development in the country. We can prove that," said the prime minister as she marked the 11th anniversary of his party being in power.





"The people, who called Bangladesh a bottomless basket during its emergence, can't call it the same now, as the country has become a role model for development in the world- which was my goal."





Hasina fondly recalled the support of her leaders and activists and the people in Bangladesh that she had on returning home after her six years in exile following the killing of Bangabandhu.





"I had never thought of taking the charge of such a big political party. But all of us were active since my father was a politician. I carried out different responsibilities but never expected anything from it.







All I knew was that I had to work," she said. She worked to organise the party after taking charge of it, said Sheikh Hasina."The grassroots leaders and activists in the Awami League always take the right decision. They have maintained the organisation while putting their lives at risk."





Bangladesh Awami League has become a strong organisation overcoming all obstacles, the party chief said. "It is the Awami League who taught politics to the people since its emergence. We should maintain this tradition.""I heard many allegations against the Awami League like it didn't have smart and modern leaders; that it didn't have any educated persons in it etc. after I returned home in 1981," Hasina said.





"Those who captured the power deeming themselves smart used their smartness in looting, money laundering and corruption. All they did was to increase their own financial strength. The people in Bangladesh never got anything from them," said Sheikh Hasina as she criticised the BNP-Jamaat-e-Islami alliance government.





"But the Awami League could demonstrate the smartness. It proved that it could govern the country; could change the fate of the people when they're in power."





Those who ruled the country after 1975 wanted to 'make the country a failed state, said the prime minister."What is our goal now? We need to prove that the independence achieved through 24 years of struggle and bloodshed of millions of martyrs can't be in vain," the Awami League chief told its leaders and activists.





---UNB, Dhaka

Leave Your Comments