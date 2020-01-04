Chhatra League’s 72nd founding anniversary being celebrated





Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) is celebrating its 72nd founding anniversary today.





The ruling Awami League-affiliated student wing was founded by Bangladesh’s independence hero Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on January 4, 1948.





Chhatra League has chalked out an elaborate three-day programme to mark the anniversary.





The day’s programmes include hoisting the national and party flags at party offices, placing of wreath at the portrait of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Dhanmondi road-32, and cutting of cake at Dhaka University Curzon Hall.





Chhatra League has arranged a reunion programme at 2:30pm at Suhrawardy Udyan on Saturday. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to be present as the chief guest.





Leave Your Comments