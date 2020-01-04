Scientists develop lithium-sulfur battery that can power smartphone for 5 days





An international team led by Australian scientists developed an efficient lithium-sulphur (Li-S) battery with the potential to power a smartphone for five continuous days, or enable an electric vehicle to drive more than 1,000 km without needing to refuel.





The study published on Friday in the journal Science Advances described the ultra-high capacity Li-S battery that has better performance and less environmental impact than current lithium-ion products.





Using the same materials in standard lithium-ion batteries, researchers reconfigured the design of sulphur cathodes so they could accommodate higher stress loads without a drop in overall capacity or performance.





The researchers are inspired by the unique bridging architecture first recorded in processing detergent powders in the 1970s. They engineered a method that created bonds between particles to accommodate stress and deliver a level of stability not seen in any battery to date.





"This approach not only favours high performance metrics and long cycle life, but is also simple and extremely low-cost to manufacture, using water-based processes, and can lead to significant reductions in environmentally hazardous waste," said Matthew Hill, associate professor at Monash University.

Leave Your Comments