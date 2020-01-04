4,356 killed in road accidents last year: Nischa









As many as 4,356 people were killed and more than 5,000 others were injured in road accidents across the country last year, according to a road safety advocacy group.





Apart from them, 198 others were killed in train accidents, Nirapad Sarak Chai (Nischa) said in a report on Saturday.









Noted actor and Nischa founder Ilias Kanchan published the report at a press conference at Jatiya Press Club.









The report was compiled based on reports published in six national dailies, online portals, TV channels and branches of 'Nirapad Sarak Chai'.





Last year, at least 4,702 road accidents were reported.

