BNP poses question to make city polls controversial: Hasan

“BNP is out to make the city polls debatable and questionable which is totally unacceptable. They always participate in the polls for making it controversial and creating confusion among the people,” he told reporters after attending a programme at Channel i in city’s Tejgaon.





The minister said, “I think they (BNP) should participate in the election with the aim to win the race instead of making it questionable.”





About the arrest of one BNP councilor candidate, Hasan, also joint general secretary of Awami League, said “The law enforcement agencies can arrest anyone, if there are cases or warrant against any candidate of BNP or Awami League or other parties”.





Referring to BNP leaders comments on the city polls, the minister said their statements underlined the BNP’s defeat in the upcoming polls. “Their (BNP) main target is to put the city polls into question and impede the ongoing democratic process,” he said.





He also said the BNP’s allegations are completely purpose-oriented and baseless. “BNP does not participate in election to win rather they want to make the elections controversial. In 2018 general election, BNP did not join election to win rather they wanted to make it also controversial. Now they are also doing so,” Hasan added.





Earlier, the minister inaugurated a day-long PLG Nature Fair on the Channel i premises organized by the private TV channel.





