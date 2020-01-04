DNCC, DSCC polls: BNP mayoral aspirants lodge complaints to ROs

The BNP mayoral candidates in the elections to Dhaka north and south city corporations on Saturday lodged written complaints to the respective returning officers about the ‘harassment’ of councillor aspirants and violation of the electoral code of conduct.

Both the returning officers assured the BNP candidates of taking lawful actions after examining their complaints.

Jhulhas Uddin, on behalf of BNP’s Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) mayoral candidate Tabith Awal, submitted a written complaint to Returning Officer Abul Kashem in the afternoon.

In his complaint, Tabith said AL mayoral candidate Atiqul Islam had a meeting with his supporters at Gulshan Park in the morning using loudspeakers and sound system where he sought vote for him, violating the electoral code of conduct.

He also presented some video clips in support of his allegation.

Tabith also said the Election Commission (EC) will not be able to earn people’s confidence if it fails to ensure a level-playing field.

Returning Office Abul Kashem said they received the compliant, and will send it to the executive magistrate of the area concerned.

He said they will take necessary legal action after assessing the allegation.

Earlier in the day, BNP‘s Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) mayoral candidate Ishraque Hossain lodged some written complaints to Returning Officer Abdul Baten about the ‘harassment and arrest’ of their party-backed councillor candidates.

Ishraque said BNP-backed mayoral candidate from ward-32 Tajuddin Ahmed Taju was arrested by police on Thursday after the EC announced him as a valid candidate.

He said Taju was freed from jail a few days back on bail.

The BNP mayoral candidate said a ruling party-supported councillor candidate threatened BNP-backed one at ward 44 to quit the race.

He also alleged that the ruling party is trying to destroy the atmosphere for a fair election by intimidating and threatening the BNP’s councillor candidates.

Talking to reporters, Abdul Baten said they will take legal action after examining complaints of the BNP mayoral candidate.

The returning officer urged law enforcers not to take fresh action against councillor candidates in old cases. “It won’t be justified if fresh action is taken in old cases. The action can be taken after the election. But action also can be taken in criminal cases,” Baten added.

The elections to the DSCC and DNCC will be held on January 30.