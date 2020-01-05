Diner Sheshe





"In 2015, my wife and I were saving up to go on a peaceful and 'just us' holiday to Australia ... little did we know that our fund was going to soon be eaten, and I mean literally eaten by our unexpected arrivals! We were in the 3rd month of our pregnancy when we first realized my wife was pregnant. The surprises didn't stop there -- our first sonography showed that we were expecting not one, but two kids -- you can only imagine the sheer terrifying excitement!





I planned on staying at home while my wife went back to work, it was an obvious decision for us simply because she earned more and we now had an army to feed. When I first told my dad about my decision of staying at home, he only asked me once if I was sure -- when I said yes, he never asked me again.





It was harder for people outside of the family to understand -- questions like 'Lahar, are you going to be comfortable asking your wife for money?' or 'Are you really going to be at home while your wife is at work?' or 'Are you really going to do housework?' were thrown my way. Obviously, she was my wife… I wasn't working, so who else would I ask? I was always good at responding to these questions with the obvious truth.





Thing is, my wife carried them for 9 months, she has this unique bond with them that no one in the world will ever have. So it's only fair that I bond with them too! But kids keep you always moving on your feet, and with two of them, I was running... Eat, poop, sleep became our mantra! But nothing will be more special than that time I had with them -- the diaper changes, the all-nighters, the crying fests -- that time is irreplaceable.







Surprisingly, when one year down the line, I decided to go back to work, the transition was smooth. My wife and I both work now, and raise our kids together. It's always family first for us -- how does it matter who's the one providing and who's staying at home? Wife is happy, I'm happy and rascals are most definitely happy…I don't think anything else should matter!"



Humans of Bombay, Fb



