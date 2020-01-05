Worldwide waffling





The last few months have been a roller coaster ride for all telecom operators and their subscribers. The race to offer the best value to the customer ended the operators at a spot where they had to eventually increase prices of their subscription plans in order to offset some losses. Jio, Airtel and Vodafone Idea bumped up prices of their plans massively but lately, there have been some efforts from them to bring down the prices. Airtel is one of them and it's still doing its best to come up with better offers for its subscribers.









China has temporarily halted a tie-up between the Shanghai and London stock exchanges, according to people familiar with the decision. The move to suspend the London-Shanghai Stock Connect program was prompted by political considerations and no time line has been given for when the scheme will resume, the people said, asking not to be identified as the discussions are private. The China Securities Regulatory Commission and the Shanghai Stock Exchange did not immediately respond to Bloomberg requests for comment. The suspension was previously reported by Reuters. The London-Shanghai link was designed to allow companies listed on one venue to issue shares on the other.









Keir Starmer has emerged as an early frontrunner in the Labour leadership race to succeed Jeremy Corbyn after a poll of members suggested he was the first choice in all regions of the UK, age groups and social classes. The shadow Brexit secretary is yet to formally launch his campaign but is expected to do so in the first few weeks of the new year. The new leader will be elected in March after Corbyn said he would step down following the party's catastrophic general election defeat.











Japan's new Emperor Naruhito said on that he hoped for a year without natural disasters, delivering his first New Year speech since ascending the Chrysanthemum Throne to tens of thousands of well-wishers. "I'm glad to celebrate the New Year together with you," Naruhito told the crowd, many waving Japanese flags and shouting "Banzai", meaning "long life". "On the other hand, I'm worried about many people still living difficult lives because of typhoons and heavy rain last year," said the 59-year-old emperor, accompanied by Empress Masako. "I hope this year will be a good and peaceful year without any natural disasters," he said. Last month, the royal couple visited people in Japan's north-eastern region hit by powerful Typhoon Hagibis in October.



Leave Your Comments