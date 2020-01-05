Training session for Rotary Presidents held

Governor (elect) of Rotary International Bangladesh Md Rubayet Hossain and other leaders attendeing a training session. -AA





The training session for the newly elected Presidents of Rotary International District-3281 was held at the Liberation War Museum in Dhaka on Saturday. Rotary Governor (elect) Md Rubayet Hossain presided over the sessions. Former Governor Zainul Abedin, AM Hafizullah, Governor Nominee Mutasim Billa Farooqui, District General Secretary (nominee) Nurul Huda Pintu, Treasurer (nominee) Ishtiaq Ahmed Chowdhury, RI Rawoli and other leaders attended the session. Leaders emphasize training for Rotarians to meet the challenges of the changing world.



