'We all should work together for a peaceful society'

Md Jamal Uddin Mir



Only handling criminals cannot bring peace as there are many factors which contribute to building a society, where people can live in peace and harmony.







Md Jamal Uddin Mir, officer-in-charge of Dhaka Metropolitan Police's (DMP) Kadamtoli Police Station, said this while talking to The Asian Age recently.





Before taking over as the Kadamtoli OC on January 22 last year, Jamal Uddin Mir as the chief served three police stations -- Kapasia, South Keraniganj and Mohammadpur.





Beyond his regular job, OC Jamal has been doing many social activities with a view to making people aware about different issues such as militancy, terrorism, drug abuse, juvenile gangs and eve-teasing, locals said. According to them, Jamal frequently visits mosques in his jurisdiction on Fridays and before the Juma sermon (Khutba) and gives speech to the devotees on various issues of the society.





He has been working for the welfare of senior citizens who feel neglected in the society, locals said adding he sits with the aged people every now and then, hears them and tries to resolve problems they face.





Jamal said, "Police are not aliens. We are not from another planet. We are friends of people but fear for criminals. If one wants he or she can do something good for the society from respective position beyond assigned jobs. I try to do work for a change in the society with a view to making a Sonar Bangla dreamt by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman."

Leave Your Comments