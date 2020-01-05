BD embassy in Iraq to remain open 24 hrs





The Bangladesh embassy in Iraq has decided to remain open 24 hours in seven days to provide assistance to Bangladesh expatriates residing in the Middle Eastern nation as tension escalating between Tehran and Washington DC.





The embassy will remain open to provide consular assistance 24/7 to Bangladeshi expatriates, according to a notice issued by Bangladesh mission in Baghdad on Friday, reports BSS.





The notice also advised all Bangladeshi expatriates to avoid traveling to troublesome areas in Iraq and maintain caution considering the ongoing insecurity and unsettling situation. "The Bangladeshi expatriates have been requested not to travel anywhere except their workplaces and residences and to avoid all sorts of meeting and gatherings if there is no special necessity," the notice read.





The embassy issued the instruction following a USA air strike in Baghdad on Friday that killed Qassem Soleimani, an Iran's top military commander.

Leave Your Comments