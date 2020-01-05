Founding anniversary of Chhatra League observed

Leaders of Bangladesh Chhatra League Rajapur unit took out a procession marking the 72th founding anniversary of the students organization in Rajapur of Jhalkathi on Saturday. -AA



The 72nd founding anniversary of Bangladesh Chhatra League was observed in Rajapur of Jhalkathi on Saturday. The program was inaugurated by raising the flag of the party at Rajapur Upazila Parisad organized by Rajapur Upazila Chhatra League. Floral wreath was offered at the monument of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and a procession was brought out marking the day.







Later cake cutting program and a discussion meeting was held at Rajapur upazila auditorium. Vice President of District Awami League Advocate Sanjib Kumar Biswas was the chief guest in the program.







Rajapur upazila chairman Professor Moniruzzaman, president of upazila Awami League Advocate AHM Khairul Alam Sarfaraz, woman vice chairman Afroza Akter Laizu and general secretary Zia Hayder Khan Liton attended the program as the special guests.







Riaz Uddin Matabbar, Dezling Talukder, Jwuel Sikder, Sumon Talukder, Rezaul Islam Arif, Tarikul Islam Sumon, Khan Rezvi Sabibor, Golam Rabbani, Belal Hossain, Sayed Regan, Emran and other members of Chhatra League were present in the program presided over by vice president of district Chhatra League Dulal Tiwari.





---AA Correspondent, Rajapur, Jhalkathi

Leave Your Comments