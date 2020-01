Blanket distributed in Thakurgaon

Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh Dinajpur branch Chairman Md Mosharraf Hossain districuting blankets among cold-hit people in Thakurgaon district on Saturday. -AA



Winter clothes distribution program held at Sarak Bivag Chhattar in Thakurgaon on Saturday.The Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh (IEB), Dinajpur district unit organized the program. Chairman of IEB, Dinajpur center Engineer Md Mosharef Hossain, engineer Md Abdul Halim were present in the program and distributed warm clothes among three hundred cold-hit people.





Executive Engineer of Dinajpur Roads and Highway Department, Sunit Chakma, Executive Engineer of Thakurgaon Roads and Highway Department Monsurul Aziz were present in the program with others.







---Firoj Amin Sarker, Thakurgaon

