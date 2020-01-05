Weaknesses in SME financing policy





Access to finance is vital for SME sector develop-ment. In many instances, entrepreneurs raise complain regarding high rate of interest. Indeed, higher rate of interest is a major hindrance, but availability of adequate fund is very much important.







Among SME enterprises/entrepreneurs in our country, small entrepreneurs have more prospects for generating employment, reducing unemployment and achieving economic growth. That's why; BB is committed to facilitate SME credit through refinance window.







About half of the population of Bangladesh is women. Therefore, women participation in the mainstream of economy is crucial for attaining sustainable economic growth & poverty reduction.





But women participation in institutional economic sector is inadequate & the rate of women entrepreneurs is very low compared to that of male counterparts. BB has taken some steps and formulated a guideline for the banks & financial institutions to ensure more institutional financial facilities for women entrepreneurs in SME sector.







BB has set up a new department namely 'SME and Special Programmes Department' with a solely responsibility of policy formulation, facilitating fund, monitoring and development of entrepreneurship in the SME sector. Bangladesh Bank has taken diverse steps; like opening of 'Dedicated Desk' for SME and 'SME Service Centre' in the banks and special facilities for the women entrepreneurs.







BB also declared Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) Credit Policies & Programmes for refinance scheme funded by Bangladesh Bank, IDA and ADB for the development of SME Sector. These programme are to ensure institutional financial facilities under easy conditions.







This department has formulated very detailed guidelines the guidelines formulated by the newly created department for compliance of the banks and financial institutions for the development of SME sector are enumerated below:







1. BB set an target for each FI for disbursement of SME loan. According to the target, SME loan shall be disbursed to the small, medium and women entrepreneurs.





2. Banks/financial institutions will try to attain their indicative targets separately by dividing it as branch wise, region wise & sector wise following the 'Area Approach Method'.







3. Each bank/financial institution shall follow a separate business strategy in financing SME loan with least formalities in executing documentation to ensure easy and speedy loan sanction and disbursement process.





4. Priority shall be given to small entrepreneurs.





5. Priority shall have to be given to potential women entrepreneurs.







6. Each FI shall establish a separate 'Women Entrepreneurs'.





7. Dedicated Desk' with necessary and suitable manpower, provide them training on SME financing and appoint lady officer as Chief of dedicated desk.







8. Branch wise list of 'Women Entrepreneurs' Dedicated Desk ' should be sent to SME and Special Programmes Department of Bangladesh Bank within two months from the date of declaration of this policy and programme.





9. FIs 'may' sanction up to Tk. 25,00,000 to women entrepreneurs against personal guarantee. In that case, group security/social security may be considered.





10. Each bank/financial institution shall fix the interest rate on SME loan sector/sub-sector wise. However, bank/financial institution will inform Bangladesh Bank sector/sub-sector wise rateof interest immediately and ensure disbursement of refinanced fund to the clients (women entrepreneurs) at Bank rate +5% interest.





11. Training programs shall be arranged for the entrepreneurs.





The 'Area Approach method' shall be applied for SME sector like agricultural credit. Territorial industrial production, type of industrial products i.e. areas famous for industrial production or important due to geographical location will be taken into consideration while disbursing SME loan.







Besides, cluster based approach will be helpful for the bank's risk analysis and intensive monitoring of SME financing. For this purpose, certain sector clusters identified by the IFC-SEDF and Upazila- wiselists of potential SME sectors identified by Branch Offices of BB after discussion with the local bankers.







FIs will inform BB after adopting cluster development policy to flourish SME sector. Cluster development policy can be formulated in co-operation with banks, financial institutions and NGOs. The objectives of this policy are to strengthen the existing cluster, development of new clusters in special sector, development & expansion of sustainable and competitive technology, skill development of entrepreneurs, development of marketing channels, reduce credit risk and enhance overall product development.







BB has set the strategies for cluster development as followed:







(1) Identification of the cluster;





(2) Formation of committee for cluster development;





(3) Conduct baseline survey & diagnostic study;





(4) Fixation of action plan;





(5) Implementation of action plan;





(6) Review & monitoring.







Keeping this in view, at least 40% of the total disbursement target of SME credit should be reserved for small entrepreneurs and the rest will be allocated to medium entrepreneurs. At least 15% of total BB refinance fund for SME sector has been allocated for women entrepreneurs with a view to organizing and making uniform industrial development and to ensure institutional credit facilities.







Interest rate for women entrepreneurs will be Bank rate (which is at present 5%) plus maximum5%; i.e. not more than 10% per annum. FIs will accept and settle all types of loan applications of SME women entrepreneurs with the highest priority.







BB further decided that FIs 'may' provide a maximum loan facility of Tk.25, 00,000/- against personal guarantee if borrower is woman or majority of the owners of the enterprise are women. FIs shall establish special advice and service centre for women entrepreneurs in selected branches and ensure service friendly approach towards women entrepreneurs.





BB suggested to identify the real women entrepreneurs, assistance can be sought from Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation(BSCIC), SME Foundation & professional organizations, such as, Handloom/ Handicrafts Association, Mahila Samity, different Women Entrepreneurs' Association, such as, Bangladesh Women Chamber of Commerce & Industries (BWCCI), Women Entrepreneurs Association of Bangladesh (WEAB), Bangladesh Home workers' Women Association (BHWA), National Association of Small & Cottage Industries of Bangladesh ( NASCIB) etc.





FIs may seek assistance from private organizations/Non-Government Organizations (NGO)/self-help group for selecting borrower, monitoring of credit disbursement, recovery, motivation of the borrowers, training for them etc.





Lack of collateral of small entrepreneurs is deemed as a major hindrance to the expansion of SME credit. BB has concern of lack of security of SME entrepreneurs since FI in Bangladesh don't extend loan without sufficient collateral.





FI have experience of collateral free credit for the share-croppers in agricultural sector. FIs may provide collateral free credit facilities up to Tk. 25,00,000 against Personal Guarantee in SME sector especially for small and women entrepreneurs. Credit 'can also' be provided against hypothecation of products and machineries.







The policy guideline of BB allow FI to follow their own rules and banker-customer relationship to determine collateral for credit facilities more than Tk.25,00,000. Banks and financial institutions shall apply their own due diligence method in selecting entrepreneurs. In this connection, FIs shall formulate their 'own credit policy' following the guidelines of BB as minimum benchmark and inform SME and Special Programmes Department of BB.







FI may 'consider' group security or social security can also be considered in formulating such policy. Group security means the security given by the group jointly against the loan taken by a group member. According to BB such security includes both assets/guarantee. In reality, FI use to insist on mortgage of assets.







A guarantee given by the group is mostly used as Group Security for the repayment of the loan. In such case, if any member becomes defaulter, whole group will be considered as defaulter and will be deprived of further loan. As a result, defaulter member will be bound to pay the loan under the pressure of group members.





BB is providing refinance facility to FIs since introduction of the programme at bank rate around 5% in SME sector. The fund obtained at bank rate through BB refinance window should be disbursed at bank rate + not more than 5% interest to the client level (in case of women entrepreneurs).





BB empowered the FI to fix up the interest rate on small and medium loan for the respective sector/sub-sector. BB believe the operating cost of the banks is high for the small entrepreneurs and the rate of interest in this sector shall be 'somewhat higher'. Banks are being given directions to keep the interest rate within a 'tolerable limit'.





BB has set a total target of SME credit worth Tk. 23,995(Twenty three thousand nine hundred ninety five) crore has been set by the banks and financial institutions for the first time in 2010 and the programme is still going on. Industry and service sectors are given priority over the business sector under refinance scheme by central bank.





But reality is that expected outcome has not been achieved so far in this sector. FI could not achieve target of financing SME sector set by BB could never achieved. The special allocation of BB and grants from donors are remained unutilized since 2010. FIs are not keen to finance SMEs due to weakness in policy with 'may' to decide the amount of credit, interest rate and mortgage etc.





The policy is not mandatory for the FIs due to flexible authority given to FIs' They have also ignored the suggestion to provide special facilities to SMEs and in contrast more interested to finance big corporate borrowers.





Government has approved a draft 'SME Policy 2019' and hope that these problems of SME financing shall be addressed by the policy.





The writer is a legal economist

Email: mssiddiqui2035@gmail.com

