Kylie's New Year, new hopes





Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott enjoyed a fun night out during the New Year's Eve but separately. E! News learned that while Kylie kicked off the New Year at Los Angeles hotspot Delilah with close friends including Yris Palmer and Zack Bia, Travis spent the day with The Weeknd at his lavish bash in Beverly Hills. As per Eonline, Kylie was seen wearing a sequin silver dress. She spent the evening dancing with friends and even left with Yris after midnight. "At midnight, she counted down with her friends and they all took videos on their phone. Kylie was in great spirits and looked like she had a fun single girls' night with friends. She kissed her friends on the cheek at midnight but that was her only midnight kiss," an eyewitness told E! News. But celebrating the onset of the New Year together or not, the duo still has plenty of warmth between each other.





