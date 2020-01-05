Published:  12:34 AM, 05 January 2020

DiCaprio was more charmed by phone than his GF

Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio and his girlfriend Camila Morrone were recently spotted together in Gustavia City. The two were waiting for their yacht to collect them, with a bored-looking Camila left to her own devices as Leonardo checked his phone. A picture doing the rounds on the internet shows the "Titanic" hero seemingly captivated by his cellphone even as Camila sits patiently at his side, reports dailymail.co.uk. Leonardo was wearing a hood and a pair of complementary shorts, while his beau looked pretty in a white cropped top and skirt. The duo is in a relationship since December 2017.

