Madhuri walks out of Tahira Kashyap's film





It is rather sad when women don't support their own kind. The spunky Tahira Kashyap, who also happens to be actor Ayushmann Khurrana's wife, was all set to direct her first feature film entitled 'Sharmaji Ki Beti', produced by Tanuj Garg and Atul Kasbekar. But we hear that the project is delayed as one of the film's two female leads, Madhuri Dixit, has opted out. The actress reportedly asked for a fee that the producers could not afford to give her. Instead of compromising on the remuneration, she simply chose to walk out of 'Sharmaji Ki Beti'. Naturally, the never-say-die Tahira is looking for a replacement heroine in a film that stars Sayami Kher (of Mirzya) as a sportsperson. A source informs that as soon as they find a prominent actress to play Sayami's mother, the film will sail into the oceans.

Leave Your Comments