Is queen of dragons Emilia in India?





Did 'Game Of Thrones' star Emilia Clarke celebrate New Year in India? Is she in Delhi? Social media has been abuzz with such questions ever since a viral image started doing the rounds, which claims that the queen of dragons ushered the New Year in Jaipur with her mother.





The pic was shared by Mumbai-based photographer Viral Bhayani on Instagram. "#GameOfThrones actress #EmiliaClarke snapped by @shreyaanbathla at the Jaipur airport. She was snapped with her mom as she boarded an Air Asia flight to Delhi.







This will be her second trip to India as she had earlier been here and had shared her images from her trip on her Instagram handle @emilia_clarke . But she enjoys the simplicity and not a very lavish or luxurious stay on the basis of the pictures she has posted," the lensman captioned the image.





However, the image does not show Clarke's face. We only see two women with their back to the camera. Last August, Clarke was in India along with 'Game Of Thrones' co-star Rose Leslie. She described her experience in India "brain altering".





Clarke, who played Daenerys Targaryen in the fantasy series 'Game Of Thrones' (GOT), had posted a series of photographs from her India visit along with Leslie, who was seen as Ygritte in the show, on Instagram. She visited Rishikesh, Uttarakhand, back then.

Leave Your Comments