'Hope we won't have to constantly tell stories on survivors to see change'





Hoping her cinematic voice can help bring about lasting change in how society perceives acid attack survivors, actor Deepika Padukone says her latest film 'Chhapaak' should ideally be so impactful that there won't be need for another story on acid violence.





After all, cinema is in itself such a powerful medium, Deepika told PTI ahead of the release of the film, which is based on the life of acid attack survivor and activist Laxmi Agarwal. The idea behind the social drama is to invoke empathy and understanding rather than paint women who have undergone the ordeal as victims, the actor, who has also produced the film, said in a telephonic interview from Mumbai.





"Beyond the gruesomeness, the violence and all of that, there is a story of the human spirit and hope. That's why we're telling the story," she said. Deepika, 33, said it was a story that spoke to her and she felt pride in attaching herself to the project.





'Chhapaak', directed by Meghna Gulzar and featuring Vikrant Massey, is the second mainstream film to focus on the subject after 2019 Malayalam movie Uyare starring Parvathy Thiruvothu.





"I hope we won't have to constantly tell stories on acid attack survivors for us to see change. I hope with our film we begin to see that change for ourselves as a society and for acid attack survivors.





"If we don't, then we've done something wrong as a society. Cinema in itself is such a powerful medium that hopefully just through this one film we will hopefully be able to see that kind of change and impact," Deepika said.

