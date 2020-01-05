



In the beginning of the year 2020, promising play director Asaduzzaman Asad has made a tele-drama titled 'Brishti Dhara' casting three popular artistes Ziaul Faruq Apurba, Moshumi Hamid and Zakia Bari Mamo. Written by Jahir Karim, the tele-drama is set to be aired on Swadesh Entertainment's official YouTube channel.





The two-day shooting of the tele-drama was concluded Friday in the capital's Uttara area. In 'Brishti Dhara', Apurba has portrayed the role of Raihan, while the characters of Brishti and Dhara are played by Mamo and Moushumi respectively.On his experience of working with the director, actor Apurba said, "I did work under the direction of Asad beforehand.







While directing a drama, he leaves no stone unturned to make a good content. I was sick on the first day of my shooting. Although I could not give my full efforts during my performance, I still tried my best." He continued, "Moushmi and Mamo as usual have put in an excellent performance. I hope the audience will like the drama."





"Working with Apurba is always a pleasure. He has proved his worth in acting and professionalism in the media industry. I am a fan of him, not just as a co-artiste but also as a viewer. I really liked working with him in the drama," Mamo said.





Regarding the drama, Moushumi said, "In the beginning of the year 2020, I have worked in a drama with a beautiful story. I am optimistic about its acceptance among the audience."

Leave Your Comments