



Sanjana Sarkar Riya came into discussion within short time by virtue of her acting skill among the promising actresses of present time. In role of Shishir in Mostafa Kamal Raj-directed drama serial Family Crisis, which is being aired on NTV, Riya's acting is appreciating the viewers. Riya is playing the role of Shishir in the serial.







She is also acting with her self-title role on Banglavision's ongoing serial titled 'Bachelor Point-Season-2', directed by Kajol Arefin Omi.





Acting in these two serials, Riya has already created hype among the viewers. While talking in this regard Riya said, "In fact, I am a newcomer in media. However, I do not know acting properly. I am learning acting every day. When I get the opportunity to work with senior actors I try to learn something from them.





I am getting response for acting in TV plays a little bit but I want to be an established actress in future. I like many actors' acting but I want to establish my own style in acting. With everybody's co-operation I want to acting in good story based plays in the long run."





Riya started her career in showbiz to perform as model in TV commercial of Banglalink. Later she got the opportunity to act against Apurba in Sakhawat Hossain Manik's play 'Monobashona'. Then she acted in Shihab Shahin's play 'Proposal', Raihan Rafi's 'Sacrifice', and Kollol-directed in a short film.

