Chattogram regain BPL top spot, book Playoff berth

Chattogram Challengers pacer Mehedi Hasan Rana celebrating with teammates after dismissing Khulna Tigers batsman Hashim Amla during Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) Sylhet leg match at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Saturday. -BCB



An eye-catching bowling displayed by pacer Mehedi Hasan Rana helped Chattogram Challengers zoomed back to the top of the table after a commanding six-wicket victory over Khulna Tigers in the Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) Sylhet leg match at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Saturday.







With the win, Chattogram became the first team to confirm their spot in the BPL playoffs. Chattogram - who have won seven matches in 10 outings - secured 14 points. They needed just two points to book playoffs berth.







Chattogram regained their top spot after a spectacular collapse from their opponents, Khulna. With back-to-back defeats, Khulna's playoff chances hanging in balance.A pall of gloom descended on the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium as wickets kept tumbling in the face of some disciplined bowling produced by Chattogram.





Young pacer Mehedi Hasan Rana (3/29), Rubel Hossain (3/17) and Kesrick Williams (2/21) produced a lethal cocktail of pace to bowl out Khulna within just 121 in 19.5 overs It was nowhere near enough on a typical Sylhet Stadium, with Chattogram reaching 124-4 with 11-ball to spare. Khulna batting lineup fell like a house of card as beside Rilee Rossouw (48), skipper Mushfiqur Rahim (29) and Robbie Frylinck (17) none of the batsmen could even reach double figures and were bundled out cheaply.







Khulna batsmen virtually gave away their wickets in the face of good bowling in their much-needed win game after asked to bat first. Even though Khulna's South African import Hashim Amla was given a harsh introduction to the challenge of BPL as he was beaten by a Mehedi's Hasan Rana's fine delivery.







Chattogram bowlers, especially pacer Mehedi Hasan Rana, maintained a tight line and choked the Khulna batsmen. He was adjudged the player of the match Khulna's new-look opening pair could not get off to a brisk start as they lost experimental opener Mehidy Hasan Miraz (4) in the third over while Amla (8) failed to capitalize his BPL debut. Both were rattled by pacer Rana in the same over.







From there it was all downhill for Khulna; Rossouw kept the runs ticking over as much as he could but his partners kept disappearing at the other end. A magnificent delivery from Williams bowled Rossouw. His innings was laced by two sixes and as many fours.







Paceman Rubel Hossain also got in on the act by dismissing Shamsur Rahman and dominated the tail. It was Rana and Rubel who caused the most problems. Rana finished with 3 for 29 from his four overs and Rubel's 3.5 overs brought 3 for 17 as the batsmen had no answers to their pace, aggression and swing.





In reply, Chattogram were mainly guided by their openers. Lendl Simmons who struck a crucial 36 (28 balls; 3x4, 2x6) was well assisted by Junaid Siddique, who belted 38 in 39 balls as the duo added 69 runs in 10 overs on a wicket that was not easy to bat on, with the ball stopping on the batsmen.







After their removal, skipper Imrul Kayes finished the job with 11 balls in hand. Robbie Frylinck removed Gunaratne and Walton in successive overs but Imrul and Nurul ensured there was no late drama.







