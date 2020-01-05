Kings meet Rahmatganj in Fed Cup final





Title favourite Bashundhara Kings will lock horn with giant-killer and old Dhaka outfit Rahmatganj Muslim and Friends Society in the final of the TVS Federation Cup Football tournament today at the Bangabandhu National Stadium.The Federation Cup will see new champions this time after both the teams reached the final for the first time in the tournament. Rahmatganj Muslim and Friends Society were superb in form throughout the competition.







They made the history by reaching into final for the first time in the history of club with a solitary goal win over Mohammedan Sorting Club Limited in the first semi-final. Earlier, the traditional old Dhaka outfit Rahmatganj Muslim and Friends Society booked their spot of semifinal by beating Dhaka Abahani Limited by 4-3 goals in penalty shootout in the quarterfinal.



On the other hand, Bashundhara Kings beat new comers Bangladesh Police Football Club by 3-0 goals in the second semifinal.



Powerhouse Bashundhara Kings earlier ensured their spot of semifinal by defeating Bangladesh Muktijoddhhda Sangsad Krira Chakra by 4-1 goals in penalty shootout in the quarterfinal.





