US Senate finance panel to consider USMCA trade pact

Mexico's Treasury Secretary Arturo Herrera, left, Deputy Prime Minister of Canada Chrystia Freeland, second left, Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, center, Mexico's top trade negotiator Jesus Seade, second right, and US Trade Representati





The Senate Finance Committee will meet on Tuesday to consider legislation to implement the new North American USMCA trade pact, the panel said in a statement on Friday.It said it would meet at 9:30 a.m. The House of Representatives signed off on the deal with Canada and Mexico on December 19.





Approval by the Senate committee would clear the legislation for consideration by the full Senate. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell has said the chamber would likely take it up after an impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.





Industry groups and automakers have called for swift passage of the deal, known as the US-Mexico Canada Agreement. It would replace the 1994 North American Free Trade Agreement.One of the biggest changes requires increased North American content in cars and trucks built in the region, to 75 percent from 62.5 percent in NAFTA, with new mandates to use North American steel and aluminum.





In addition, 40 percent to 45 percent of vehicle content must come from high-wage areas paying more than $16 an hour - namely the United States and Canada. Some vehicles assembled in Mexico mainly with components from Mexico and outside the region may not qualify for US tariff-free access.

Leave Your Comments