US-Bangla offers holiday packages to Thailand





US-Bangla Airlines is offering exclusive holiday packages to colorful Bangkok, beautiful sea beach Pattaya, natural beauty Phuket and Krabi, in celebration of winter season, effective from 11 January 2020 to March 30, 2020.





The packages start from BDT 22,990 for Bangkok two nights three days, BDT 29,990 for Bangkok and Pattaya four nights five days, BDT 41990 for Bangkok and Phuket four nights and five days and BDT 42,990 for Bangkok and Krabi four nights and five days, including return air ticket on Dhaka-Bangkok-Dhaka, Bangkok-Phuket-Bangkok, Bangkok-Krabi-Bangkok route, accommodation at three star deluxe category hotel, breakfast and others.





US-Bangla is also offering attractive holiday packages to Kolkata, Chennai, Guangzhou, Kuala Lumpur and Singapore. The holiday packages of the airline are available for at least two persons together. Customers can now purchase air tickets or travel packages for both domestic and international destinations through debit or credit cards from any sales office of US-Bangla Airlines.







For more information about holiday package please contact with 01777777881-3 or 13605 and call 01777707665 for VISA assistance.



