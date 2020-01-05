70 firms to attend 'Made in Bangladesh' expo in Qatar





More than 70 diverse companies from Bangladesh will showcase a wide-range of exportable products and services in the three-day exhibition on 'Made in Bangladesh' to be held from January 28, 2020 at the "Doha Exhibition and Convention Center (DECC)" in Qatar.





Bangladesh Forum Qatar (BFQ) with the assistance of Bangladesh Embassy is organizing the fair.BFQ Founding President Iftekhar Ahmed said the event would go a long way in rebranding Bangladesh as an economic powerhouse and breaking the stereotype of being a supplier of low-cost human resources, reports BSS.





The exhibition, he said, will enable Bangladeshi companies to showcase their products and services. He said Made in Bangladesh is the first initiative in Qatar to enhance Bangladesh-Qatar bilateral cooperation in the areas of trade and investment leveraging the potentials from enviable socio-economic progress of Bangladesh for last one decade.





On the sideline of the exhibition, Iftekhar Ahmed informed that there will be seminars and panel discussions to showcase toll manufacturing opportunities, business process and outsourcing opportunities.





He said the first day of the exhibition will have formal opening ceremony, seminars, cultural show under the theme 'Rhythm of Bangladesh', fashion show on Dhakai Jamdani and Katan. The second day events will include seminars, cultural show under the theme 'Seasons of Bangladesh' and the instrumental fusion and tribute to musical legends of Bangladesh, he added.





He said the third and closing day will have seminars, cultural show under the theme 'The Bengal Beats', folk festival, and formal closing ceremony and gala dinner.

