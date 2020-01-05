VAT services booth introduced at DITF





Customs, Excise and VAT Commissionerate, Dhaka North introduced one stop service in Dhaka International Trade Fair (DITF).





In addition, it also formed patrol teams comprising revenue officials to stop VAT dodging in the DITF. Commissioner Dr Moinul Khan said they installed booth on the fair premise to offer one stop service regarding any VAT issue as well as ease online VAT registration for the participating business entities, reports BSS.





He said they would provide quick solution at the booth if anyone comes with VAT related complains. Besides, eight patrol teams would monitor whether the business entities are complying with new VAT act, added Moinul.

