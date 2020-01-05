Govt working to build economically advanced country: Khasru





State Minister for Fisheries and Livestock Ashraf Ali Khan Khasru on Saturday said the present government is working to build an economically advanced country.





The government under the dynamic and far-sighted leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been implementing various development programs for building a "Sonar Bangla" as dreamt by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Hasina, he said. The function was organized for the newly admitted students of first year (honors) class of Sheikh Hasina University, Netrakona on the temporary campus of the university here.





Chaired by vice chancellor (VC) of the university Dr. Rafiqullah Khan, the function was addressed, among others, by Habiba Rahman Khan Shefali, MP, senior secretary of prime minister's office Sazzadul Hasan, professor of English department of Dhaka university Faqrul Alam, deputy commissioner Netrakona Main-UL-Islam and chairman of Netrakona zila parishad Prasanta Kumar Ray.

Leave Your Comments