'Vegetable can expedite country's economy'

Agriculture Minister Dr M Abdur Razzaque attends at a seminar during the National Vegetable Fair at city's Krishibid Institution Bangladesh (KIB) at Khamarbair. -AA





Terming vegetable as a potential sector of the country, Agriculture Minister Dr M Abdur Razzaque on Friday said vegetable can expedite the current pace of the country's economic progress.





"Vegetable is a potential sector of our country. With the help of this sector, we can increase export earnings," he told a seminar of National Vegetable Fair at city's Krishibid Institution Bangladesh (KIB) at Khamarbair. Razzaque said the government is working to uplift other sectors including agriculture as the country cannot merely depend on garment sector.





Replying to a question, he said agriculture is needed to be diversified to make it lucrative. To this end, new valuable non-conventional crops must be produced, he added.





Planning Minister MA Mannan was present on the occasion as the special guest.With Agriculture Secretary Md Nasiruzzaman in the chair, the seminar was addressed, among others, by former Director of Horticulture Research Center (HRC) of Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute (BARI) Dr Shahabuddin Ahmad, Agricultural Extension Department Director General Dr Md Abdul Muyeed and Bangladesh Agricultural Research Council (BARC) Executive Chairman Dr Shaikh Mohammad Bokhtiar.





Earlier, Razzaque inaugurated the 3-day 'National Vegetable Fair' on the KIB premises.

