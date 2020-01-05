Market failure affects economic growth





During my graduation period in economics, I hardly gave my attention to the lecture delivered by prominent teachers. When the experienced teachers talked about impact of market failure in the economy, I along with my some classmates did never pay heed to my teachers.







A key course of economics named public finance was taught with market failure chapter. But, prior to examination, I would able to memorize from beginning to end of market failure chapter considering its importance in the economy. I could answer all market-related questions that I faced in the examination and ultimately secured highest marks.





In recent months, the term 'market' has been the top issue of mass people discussions across the country. Against the backdrop of this discussion among common people is the failure of market. The state has now fallen what to do situation in respect of controlling market. The fate of low income group people became uncertain with their little income. They dare not go the market to purchase any daily items that made them frustration.





The price in the market is generally determined based on demand and supply of goods. Some business people wait to be wealthy people over the night with supplying a little quantity of goods when demand to the customers remains higher. Such unholy practice in the market places across the country is not new to us.







Bangladesh is widely known as a least developed country in terms of some index. The country is set to become developing countries one shortly. To gain the status of middle income country set by present visionary government, the market structures have to be reformed with applying hard rules and regulations.







If the people expressed dissatisfaction over the pictures held in the market, the economy becomes unable to go forward. Growth rate is also hampered gradually. So, a beautiful market management is needed to expect a good economy, no doubt. The state has to rule the market following some strategies to make our economy a prosperous one.







In between 1945 and 1980, both Capitalism and socialism were in the race to compete. Soon after collapse the historical Berlin wall in 1989, a good number of socialist countries began to follow capitalism. Sorry to say that socialist party at the end of 20th century lost its own features.







At that moment, market economy failed to serve consumers at right way. The reason of market failure - one or two seller's dominant the whole market and they fix the price. The monopoly (only one seller) tendency to do business is notably seen in many economies like Bangladesh which contributes to paralyze market economy.







Truly speaking, most manufacturing sectors, aviation sector are called monopoly business where competitive market runs with agriculture, fishing, construction, handicrafts, retail trading. The consumers in the monopoly market have to pay more because they have no alternative sources to purchase.







Controlling of price in developed countries is highly given priority. If seen failure from state side, one has to bear additional tax because of doing business in monopoly manner. Secondly, external economies are responsible for market failure. External economies mean benefit of a project. Dams, Roads and railway, airport are examples of external economies. In these cases Private investors do not show interest to invest.







But, the government leaves no stone unturned to take these projects. Thirdly, external economies are also responsible for market failure. The air pollution and water pollution is created by the private firms but they do not compensate for this. Such cases arise in the case of common resources. The government intervention to tackle such kind of pollution is a must.







Four, a small scale industry can never keep pace with large scale industries naturally. The government can lift the industry with providing required facilities- such as subsidy. Five, labor force, credit and exchange market works slowly to correlate demand and supply. Shortage or surplus of labor force impacts on production much. Six, underdeveloped institutions keep large number of people away from market.







In developed economy, consumers do not make late to give cast their vote to produce goods and services. But in developing countries, consumers specially subsistence farmer's rural labors and their family cannot vote to produce goods and services. Special efforts are required to bring them in monetary economy.







Even, there is inadequate information about market and products. So, many consumers do not get news of goods and services being offered, workers know little about job opportunity and consumers are not known much about the changing situation of market.





The banking sector has become the role model that is doing brisk business in country's difficult-to-reach areas. The urban banking is being done with excluding lower and middle-income group people. So, financial inclusion in our country still remains a dream to us.







What is worrying that Bangladesh Competition (BCC), a state run market watchdog, seldom visits in the market places. The team comprising of a few officials has been sleeping since its establishment. BCC has to launch sudden drive in the market. The wrongdoings in the market area ought to be noticed by BCC. Nevertheless, the government has many holy duties to stabilize a congenial environment in the market places across the country with introducing demand-driven strategies.





To conclude, we hope to materialize our dream to achieve the status of middle income countries one through a beautiful market economy. There needs to be disclosed that failure of market puts the economy into a worse situation because some traders try to rule all people who come to close them to meet their daily demand. So, there is no alternative to control market with applying strategies set by the state if Bangladesh dreams to be developed countries one by 2041.





Tanjil Hossain is Associate professor of Economics Department, Jatiya Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam University. He is also an Executive Director of Economic Development Research Organization (EDRO). Email: tanjileconu@gmail.com



