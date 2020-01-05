Why Evening Program at Public University?





The public universities are in a race to produce immature graduates through launching evening business courses. The courses are certainly getting momentum as these courses offer many lucrative facilities to the aspirant candidates. The university authorities are enjoying evening program more than regular as the program is helping them to be well-off within brief time.







These programs had been one of key earning sources. With opening the door of evening course, the public universities are going to damage their glorious feature that is threat for our nation.







With viewing this, President Abdul Hamid who is a chancellor of all universities expressed dissatisfaction over the courses. The president broadly criticized the teachers' activities who are involved in public universities. The teachers should discharge their holy duties on regular course denying evening program for welfare of the nation, the president also said. As a young writer, I agree with the president regarding this much- discussed issue.







The teaching style in public universities in the evening program is not so standard. The culture of private universities is now practiced in public university campus while going on evening course.







Truly speaking I myself obtained a degree on Master of Business Administration on Human Resource Management under evening program of Jahangirnagar University. Soon after getting admission into EMBA program, I completely expressed dissatisfaction over the performance of the concerned faculties.







The teachers who were hired in exchange of fat remuneration did not teach deeply in any course designed by the concerned program office. Nevertheless, the syllabi that had been set for EMBA program is not so standard compared to graduate level curricula.





It is said that public universities are considered as the highest institutions in terms of providing qualitative education to the learners. The graduate level students have to face competitive examinations for enter into the universities where an individual intending to get evening program certificate has to face easier examination.







The people with service are also awarded additional marks that become helpful to get admission into the program. I do not want to blame much-discussed evening programs any way since many people are being employed after being certified from the universities. The program helps to raise the country's employment rate, no doubt.







At first, the university authorities introduced the program with business majors that got better response from on service people and graduates of national universities.







The program was gradually diversified with introducing various types of subjects under different faculty. Currently, more than two dozen subjects are being taught under evening program in most public universities across the country. It is simply said that the concerned program is a threat for our nation. The courses never bring good.





The country's universities are not in good state in the ranking because of having no research activities on the campus. The teachers ranging from junior to senior remain busy to attend class in private university. They gets fat amount from private university. So, they give full attention on privately launched course.







Many teachers never go to private university to earn. But, their number is very few. Most public universities are seen to launch evening program prior to approval of University Grant Commission (UGC). The concerned administration gives green signal to launch this course. They do not care UGC.







Why UGC recently sent letter to the universities asking proper reply regarding evening course? Why UGC was sleeping to see this scenario is completely undiscovered to me. UGC, a watchdog of all universities was formed aiming to bring discipline in the universities. Has UGC made sure its good monitoring in both public and private university? I want to give some key suggestions to UGC.





The suggestions - if public university wants to continue its evening program, it might be allowed depending on ensuring quality like regular course. The course might be continued led by experienced teach staff. The syllabi of evening course must be modified with including more. Admission and other fees must be reduced but quality of teaching method must be increased.





As evening course is also contributing in making some people alongside regular course, UGC might allow university authority to run the program on condition of maintaining terms and conditions. UGC approved 105 private universities are doing brisk business with selling certificates except a few. There are many allegations against private universities. In Bangladesh, private universities do not maintain quality.







But, in developed countries, private universities earn reputation. If public universities cultivate the culture of private universities on the campus, the nation would get resourceful population in future. What should be noted here that the graduates of evening course can never contribute in country are any affairs because their basic knowledge remains poor from early stage. They take the degree only for searching jobs.







If the government takes stern actions against evening course and decides to close its operation, there will be seen no negative impact in the country. The leading figures of the country come from regular course of public universities. So, University Grant Commission might exercise its muscle power in order to shut down all evening courses run in public universities. The university authority should honor UGC decision for country's interest.







Thanks to Chancellor President Abdul Hamid for raising grave concern in respect of evening business course that are being expanded day by day. There is no denying that public universities are gradually lagging behind in the research arena compared to those at different universities around the world. No public universities of Bangladesh could earn any place among 1,500 universities in global ranking.







To remain in competitive ranking, there is no alternative to focus on research activities. So, the teachers belonging to public universities have to show their charismatic on research performance to earn global reputation. In 2019-20, UGC announced a TK 8,088 crore budget for 45 government universities where it allocated only Tk 64.4 crore for research. So, the fund has to be raised if we want to be placed in good ranking.





The state has a role to promote our existing public universities worldwide. To conclude, if UGC can expand facilities on research side with fat funding soon after shut down evening program, teachers, students and country would be benefited much shortly.





Md Mazadul Hoque is an economic analyst

analyst and he can be reached

at: mazadul1985@gmail.com

