EDU's ACHRM visits BSRM





Integrated training of technical and practical knowledge is required to achieve professional skills. East Delta University's (EDU) Center for Professional Development and Change (CPDC) is organizing regular special programs for those working in the industry to fill the gap in Chattogram.





Part of this initiative, the Advanced Certificate in Human Resource Management (ACHRM) course, which is being run under the Center to develop skilled human resources is being offered in East Delta University (EDU).







The course is being run by a joint venture of the Bangladesh Society for Human Resource Management, an organization of human resources professionals and CPDC at EDU. On Saturday the participants of the course went to visit the industrial visit to BSRM's factory and office in the Faujdarhat area.





The industrial visits were led by Hasanul Banna, Assistant Registrar of East Delta University. He said one of the important goals of the professional course is practical education. As part of practical education, EDU is conducting industrial visits for helping in students' careers in various commercial establishments.





"This visit has been organized as part of the curriculum to supplement students' learning or knowledge about internal activities and operations of an institution."



During the visit, the BSRM Talent Accusation Chief Md Mamunur Rahman, Support Function Chief Mahbubul Alam Chowdhury and Senior Executive of the human resources department Morsell Anwar discussed with the participants about labor force, employee benefits, trade union, human resources and business strategy.





The meeting also focuses on the overall business, HR and CSR activities of the company including employee training, employee benefits, motivational activities and employee turnout. Participants were facilitated to visit over to different sections of the BSRM including production units.





