New Ctg Samiti-Dhaka members sworn in

The newly elected members of Chattogram Samiti - Dhaka were sworn in for the tenure 2020-2021 on Friday. The oath taking ceremony was held at the auditorium of Chattogram Bhaban at Topkhana Road in the city, said a press release, reports UNB. Md Didarul Anwar, chairman of Chattogram Samiti - Dhaka trustee board and former secretary administered the sworn-in and the ceremony was moderated by ex-general secretary Nasir Uddin.



Chowdhury Mustaq and Abu Alam Chowdhury, former presidents of the association, members of the trustee board, officials of the advisory council and hospital committees were present at the occasion.



