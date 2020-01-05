Bangabandhu Tunnel sees 50pc work progress

Work on at the construction site of Karnaphuli Tunnel in Chattogram. -AA





Total 50 percent of the whole construction work of 'Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel' under the Karnaphuli River is completed. The project is expected to be completed within the stipulated time and the expense of the tunnel is around Tk 10, 000 crore, says the concern authorities.





Engineer Harunur Rashid, Director of the Bangabandhu Tunnel Project, said that the progress of the project was 50 percent. Each of the two tubes in the tunnel has a length of 2,450 meters. Out of this, the excavation of 1, 220 meters of a tube has been completed. The ring is being installed with boring.





In addition to the tunnel excavation, construction of about 5.5 approach road is underway. The construction of the 727 meters long over bridge is also underway. 381 acres of land also acquired for the tunnel.





The construction of the tunnel will cost Tk 9, 880 crore. In the meantime, Exim Bank of China is giving Tk 5, 913 crore as project loan. The government is financing the rest. Chinese company China Communication and Construction Company Limited (CCCC) is implementing the project.





The Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges is implementing the project with financial and technical assistance from China. The tunnel will pass along the Naval Academy in Chattogram city between CUFL (Chittagong Urea Fertilizer Limited) and KAFCO (Karnaphuli Fertilizer Company Limited) on the south bank of the river.







The tunnel will connect Chattogram Port and Anowara Upazila and is expected to make communication between Chattogram and Cox's Bazar easier with reducing traffic congestion on two bridges over the Karnaphuli River.





The Bangabandhu tunnel will go up to 150 feet deep in the middle of Karnaphuli River. Vehicles will pass through one of the two tubes and return with the other. Each tube will be of two lanes.





There will be all time electricity supply for the tunnel. For this reason, two substations of 33 kV and transmission lines are under construction. In case of emergency, there will be connection system in three places of the tunnel to go from one tube to another.





Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the President of China Xi Jinping laid foundation stone of the tunnel on October 14, 2017. Later, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the boring work of the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman tunnel in February last.



Leave Your Comments