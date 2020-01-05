Channel I Nature Fair-2020 held in Ctg

Chattogram Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Elias Hossain speaking at the Channel I Nature Fair-2020 in at Cheragi Hill Square in Chattogram on Friday. -AA





The Nature and Life Foundation has organized a colorful rally in Chattogram on the slogan of 'Healthy life in beautiful nature' on the occasion of the country's first ever Digital Bangla Television - Channel I's Nature Fair-2020. Chattogram Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Elias Hossain inaugurated the nature rally organized at Cheragi Hill Square in Chattogram on Friday.





Speaking as the chief guest at the nature rally, Chattogram deputy commissioner said that the initiative of Channel I, to protect nature is extraordinary. Because nature and life are complementary to each other. If our environment and natural are not balanced, then life will be endangered.





To keep the country aware of the situation, Channel I has organizes nature fair. He urged all to work together to avoid the threat of the environment and to maintain a natural balance under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.





Professor Dr Manzurul Kibria presided over the program. Channel I Bureau Chief Chowdhury Farid, Jubo League leader Jahedur Rahman Sohel, Rover Scout leader Mohammad Enam, organizer Nesar Ahmed, former VP of Law College Md Rayhanul Haque Chowdhury, Noman Ullah Bahar, GM Tausif, Ibn Faisal, Abdullah Al-Ashek, Minhajur Rahman Shihab, Jahedul Islam, Naimul Kalam and others spoken at the rally. Later the environment rally was taken out.

