Truth or Dare by Nadia Kabir Barb

Nausheen Rahman





This was a book of short stories I had been meaning to read for the past few months. I finally got round to it - when I brought it along on my vacation hoping to finish it. I am definitely glad I did - for I truly enjoyed the stories and it also made me feel like reviewing it.







There are twelve stories - some set in Dhaka, and some in London; each one deserves credit for being very well-written, indeed (some more than others: my favourites being "Can You See Me?", "Don't Shoot the Messenger", "The Truth About Sam", "My Father's Daughter", "The Descent"). These tales show the realities of life in their various forms and shapes.







The lives of people with different backgrounds, different personalities and different circumstances, unfold as we eagerly flip the pages. The effortless style and the fluidity in which the characters' deep feelings are conveyed, make us realise that the author's voice is genuinely one of concern, of compassion. There is no pretence, no attempt to impress, so to speak.







The first story, aptly called "Can You See Me?", begins with a sad fact of many people's lives - one we actually do not see (or, do not want to see). Told simply, it is poignant - and has a brilliant ending. This story created the perfect mood for me to carry on with my reading.







"Inside the Bird Cage", presents a common scenario in many a Bangladeshi home - But is presented in a very appealing way. In "In Case I Die", the narrator has had a stroke and is very close to dying. This state of being is very incisively and convincingly described. "Truth or Dare" is a touching depiction of a solid friendship.





I loved the way some of Nadia Barb's stories end - as though she wants readers to carry them ahead in their own minds: "Don't Shoot the Messenger" is an example. "The Truth About Sam" has an interesting twist, one that is put forth endearingly.







"The Enlightenment of Rahim Baksh" reflects a glaring truth about people's natural aspirations and life's unwelcome jolts.







"My father's Daughter" talks about a sensitive issue regarding parents and their offspring. "Broken" is about the life and emotions of a young prostitute and "Let Me Go" is about accepting harsh facts of life - and sometimes becoming harsh in the process. "The Descent" is a very moving tale, another validation that life can be very cruel.







The first story in the book is about a homeless man in London city and the last "The Lives of Others", is about a man who lives on the streets of Dhaka. Both are the products of an observant discerning and perceptive story-teller's creative prowess. However, on a personal note, perhaps the next collection could have some stories involving joy and optimism?







The writer's wonderfully-crafted language and commendable flair make the characters' emotions: their dreams, their fears, their disappointments, etc., recognisable and easy to empathise with. The plots are refreshingly different. The soul-stirring narrations as one engaging story follows another, makes "Truth or Dare" a very worthwhile read. As we finish reading each story, we feel that we understand a little more about human nature, even though we experience a sense of loss at the same time.





Nausheen Rahman is an academic and critic

