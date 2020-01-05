Manju, Shahidul elected chairman, gen secy of JP (Manju)





Anwar Hossain Manju and Sheikh Shahidul Islam were re-elected chairman and general secretary respectively of Jatiya Party (Manju) for next three years at the party's triennial council at capital's Institution of Diploma Engineers, Bangladesh on Saturday. Awami League (AL) General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader attended the council as the chief guest while AL presidium member and central 14-party alliance spokesman Mohammed Nasim, Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JASOD) president Hasanul Haq Inu and its general secretary Dilip Barua were also present, among others, on the occasion, reports BSS. Earlier, JP chairman Manju and its general secretary Sheikh Shahidul inaugurated the council by hoisting national and party flags respectively.

