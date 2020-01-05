Litigations can play vital role, says CJ





Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain on Saturday said public interest litigations can play an important role in ensuring human rights for the people, good governance and proper accountability of the government in the country.





He came up with the remarks addressing a seminar titled 'Standing in Public-Interest Litigation An Outline' held at Supreme Court auditorium as the chief guest under the arrangement of Supreme Court Online Bulletin (SCOB), an Online Law Report of the Supreme Court.





High Court Division Judge and SCOB Editor Moinul Islam Chowdhury presented the keynote paper at the event, reports BSS. Speaking in the seminar, the Chief Justice said public interest litigation is now playing a vital role in protecting the human rights of the underprivileged and backward people, adding that as a native model, it (litigation) can help the country's courts to move forward under human rights judicial system.





Appellate Division Judge Mohammad Iman Ali, High Court Division Judge Syed Refaat Ahmed and Justice Sheikh Hassan Ari also attended the seminar, among others.



