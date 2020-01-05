'Road crashes claim 5227 lives in 2019'

Nirapad Sarak Chai (Nischa) Chairman Ilias Kanchan addressing a press conference at the National Press Club in the city on Saturday. -AA





As many as 5227 people were killed and 6953 others injured in some 4702 road accidents across the country in 2019, according to a road safety advocacy group.





Besides, 198 others were killed in train accidents, Nirapad Sarak Chai (Nischa) said in a report on Saturday, reports UNB.





Ilias Kanchan, noted film actor and founder of the advocacy group, published the report at a press conference at the Jatiya Press Club.





"In 2019, a total of 5227 lives lost on roads. The death toll increased as 788 more people were killed in road crashes in 2019 compared to the previous year. The total number of accidents in the country was 4702," he said.





Talking about the Road Safety Act 2018, Ilias Kanchan said, "Certain groups are creating fear among public and drivers about the law...I think this law is rather driver-friendly," he said.





The report was compiled based on reports published in six national dailies, online portals, TV channels and branches of 'Nirapad Sarak Chai'.

