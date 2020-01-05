'Zia created conflict in politics'





Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has said BNP founder Ziaur Raman had created a wall of discord in politics through the assassination of Bangabandhu and most of his family members on August 15 in 1975. He was addressing the triennial council of Jatiya Party (JP) at Diploma Engineers Institution auditorium in the city on Saturday.







Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister said, "After the assassination of Bangabandhu, the then government rewarded the killers, created scope for them to flee and gave them jobs in different missions abroad."







Indemnity Act was formulated to give immunity from legal action to the assassins of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, he added.





Since then, there has been a wall of discord in the country's politics, he added.The AL general secretary said a strong opposition party is needed to have a strong democracy."We should keep in mind that strengthening democracy cannot be possible without a strong opposition party," he said.





Quader said JP had stood beside Awami League in the movement to resist communal forces."Today we are working together. This trend should be continued," he said.The AL general secretary urged the leaders and workers of JP to make united efforts to build a non-communal and prosperous Sonar Bangla as dreamt by Bangabandhu.





Chaired by JP Chairman Anwar Hossain Manju, the function was also addressed, among others, byAL Presidium Member and Central 14-party spokesperson Mohammed Nasim, Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal President Hasanul Haque Inu, Samyabadi Dal General Secretary Dilip Barua and JP Secretary General Sheikh Shahidul Islam.





